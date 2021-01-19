Lavrov demands that the US and Israel should not target Syrian regime sites

Russia's Foreign Minister has demanded that the US and Israel should not target sites connected to the Syrian regime. Sergey Lavrov made his comments during a press conference in Moscow on Monday.

Lavrov revealed that his country has asked Israel to provide information about the alleged security threats emanating from Syrian territory, in order to address the matter. "If Israel is forced, as is claimed, to respond to security threats emanating from Syrian territory, we have told our Israeli counterparts several times to provide us with relevant information."

He stressed that Russia does not want to use Syrian land against Israel or transform it to an arena for an Iranian-Israeli confrontation, adding:

If you have facts proving that a threat to your state emanates from Syrian territory, inform us immediately, and we will take measures to neutralise it.

According to the minister, Moscow has not received a tangible response to this, but it continues to propose the solution.

Lavrov went on to describe the US presence in Syria as a flagrant violation of decisions taken at an international level. He indicated that Russia will not engage in a military confrontation with the Americans, and demanded that US forces should not target sites belonging to the Syrian government.

"We have contacts with the United States through military channels," he explained, "not because we acknowledge the legitimacy of their presence in Syria, but simply because they must act within the framework of specific rules."

