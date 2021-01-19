PA hopes Biden will stop illegal Israel settlement activities in occupied territories

Palestinian Authority (PA) Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh expressed on Monday his hope that the new US administration will stop illegal Israeli settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territories, Wafa News Agency reported.

Speaking at the beginning of the meeting that his cabinet held in Ramallah, Shtayyeh conveyed his hope that US President-elect Joe Biden would exert every possible effort to stop the "unprecedented settlement onslaught" by Israel.

The PA's prime minister also said that Israel is in a race against time by approving the construction of 760 new units in the illegal settlements before the departure of the current administration, and wants to greet Biden with this package of settlement projects.

He added: "The world should take a serious stance regarding Israeli settlements and shoulder its responsibility to protect the two-state solution, which has the backing of the international community."

Shtayyeh warned that the Israeli settlers are terrorising the Palestinian civilians in the occupied territories, citing the attack on Madama village in the north of the West Bank on Sunday and the attempt to kidnap 11-year-old Hala Al-Qat before she was rescued by her family.

The Palestinian girl, Hala, was left with injuries to her face and head after a group of Israeli settlers had thrown a rock at her while standing in front of her home.

"The settlers' attacks are not directed only against the children," according to Shtayyeh, "but against all Palestinians everywhere."