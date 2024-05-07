Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Tunisia expels 400 sub-Saharan African migrants

May 7, 2024 at 3:57 pm

African migrants, who arrived in the country illegally, try to hide themselves from the rain during the International Migrants Day in Tunis, Tunisia on December 18, 2023 [Yassine Gaidi - Anadolu Agency]

African migrants, who arrived in the country illegally, try to hide themselves from the rain during the International Migrants Day in Tunis, Tunisia on December 18, 2023 [Yassine Gaidi – Anadolu Agency]

Tunisia has expelled about 400 sub-Saharan African migrants from its eastern border, President Kais Saied told a meeting of the National Security Council, Agenzia Nova reports.

According to the report, Saied repeated his claim that there was a plot to resettle these migrants in Tunisia and accused certain parties, without providing details, of receiving millions of Euros and dollars to bring about the plan.

Saied said he had personally reviewed a document proving that more than 20 million dinars ($6.4 million) had been allocated, through unofficial channels, to a single migrant centre in the province of Sfax.

“These money flows do not benefit these migrants, who are victims themselves,” Saied said.

“We are not the cause of their situation because they are the victims of an international system,” he added.

OPINION: Combating immigration in exchange for financial aid

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending