Tunisia expels 400 sub-Saharan African migrants

Tunisia has expelled about 400 sub-Saharan African migrants from its eastern border, President Kais Saied told a meeting of the National Security Council, Agenzia Nova reports.

According to the report, Saied repeated his claim that there was a plot to resettle these migrants in Tunisia and accused certain parties, without providing details, of receiving millions of Euros and dollars to bring about the plan.

Saied said he had personally reviewed a document proving that more than 20 million dinars ($6.4 million) had been allocated, through unofficial channels, to a single migrant centre in the province of Sfax.

“These money flows do not benefit these migrants, who are victims themselves,” Saied said.

“We are not the cause of their situation because they are the victims of an international system,” he added.

