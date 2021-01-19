Turkey may ease Covid-19 restrictions in March

Turkey may start to ease some Covid-19 related restrictions in the second half of March, Hurriyet has reported. A vaccination programme was started in the country last week after the Sinovac vaccine was approved. Health workers were among the first to be vaccinated.

The Turkish authorities are now drawing up plans for how to proceed with the virus measures further down the road later in the year.

In terms of easing the restrictions, it has been suggested that the night curfews could be shortened, and weekend daytime curfews could be imposed. Restaurants and cafes may reopen under certain conditions.

Turkey has been implementing curfews and full weekend lockdowns since early December.

