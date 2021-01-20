Unidentified planes hit pro-Iran militia sites in Iraq

Unidentified planes struck on Tuesday night the Jurf Sakhar area, north of the Iraqi province of Babylon, held by Iran-backed Kata'ib Hezbollah militias, killing six militiamen, media outlets reported.

There was no information about casualties among the Iraqi army forces present in the area.

However, later on Tuesday, the Iraqi government's Security Media Cell said the explosions reported north of Babylon early on Tuesday morning were Daesh attacks on several electric pylons in the area and not air strikes.

"A number of electric pylons in the Bahbahani region, in northern Babylon province, were attacked and sabotaged by ISIS gangs. Some interpreted these attacks as air strikes," the cell said on Twitter.

The US Central Military Command denied US involvement in the attack.

The attacks came days after Israeli warplanes targeted dozens of sites in the Deir al-Zor region of eastern Syria and in Al Bukamal near the Syria-Iraq border.

Local media outlets said at the time that the strikes were aimed at dozens of warehouses and sites belonging to pro-Iranian militias and the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) throughout the area.