Baghdad bombing sparks global condemnation

Condemnations are pouring in from across the world over twin suicide bombings in Iraq's capital Baghdad that killed at least 32 people and wounded 110 others.

The attack rocked a busy commercial market in Baghdad when two suicide bombers detonated explosives they were carrying near al-Tayaran Square, the Iraqi Health Ministry said.

The Turkish Embassy in Baghdad strongly condemned the bombing affirming Turkey's stand with Iraq.

Turkey's Ambassador in Baghdad Fatih Yildiz tweeted: "I strongly condemn the dehumanized groups that today showed their ugly face in Baghdad again after a long period of time."

The Turkish diplomat prayed for the victims and wished quick recovery for the wounded, asserting that "Turkey, as usual, is always beside you."

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the bombing and offered condolences to the families of the victims, according to the official Wafa news agency.

"We stand in solidarity with Iraq, the president, the government and the people, as a result of the heinous terrorist act that targeted defenseless innocent people," Abbas said.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the bombing stressing support for Iraq in the face of everything threatening its security.

In a statement, the ministry spokesman, Dhaifallah Al-Fayez, described the bombing as a "cowardly terrorist act that aims to destabilize security and stability and contradicts with religious and humanitarian values ​​and principles."

The Qatari Foreign Ministry also strongly condemned the bombing in the capital, Baghdad, reiterating Doha's firm position on rejecting violence and terrorism, regardless of the motives and causes.

In a statement, the ministry offered condolences to the families of the victims and the government and people of Iraq, and wished the wounded a speedy recovery.

For its part, Egypt condemned the bombing, expressing its sincere condolences and sympathy to the brotherly Iraqi government and people for the victims of this "disgraceful act of terrorism", and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry affirmed in a statement that it "stands by brotherly Iraq in its endeavors to maintain security and stability and confront all forms of terrorism and extremism."

Canada's Ambassador in Baghdad Ulric Shannon strongly condemned the bombing describing it as a "disgusting event."

"It is with great sadness and sorrow that I received the news of the terrorist attack in the Bab Al Sharqi region," he said. "I wish the wounded a speedy recovery, mercy and forgiveness for the martyrs."

The international coalition against ISIS (Daesh) called the Baghdad attack another example of terrorists killing Iraqis and harming those seeking peace.

It affirmed to continue its support for the Iraqi government to achieve security and stability.