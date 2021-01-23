Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iraq says 3 rockets fired at Baghdad airport

January 23, 2021 at 4:42 pm | Published in: Iraq, Middle East, News
Damaged house and its surroundings are seen at the site after two rockets landed near the Baghdad airport in Iraq on 29 September 2020 [Murtadha Al-Sudani/Anadolu Agency]
Three rockets struck the vicinity of Baghdad International Airport, according to the Iraqi Defence Ministry on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

A ministry statement said two rockets landed outside the airport, while the third hit a house in the Al-Jihad neighbourhood, west of Baghdad.

No casualties were reported in the overnight attacks.

There was no claim of responsibility for the rocket attacks.

The Baghdad airport, which also houses a US military base, has been targeted by several rocket attacks in the past.

Washington accuses Iran-linked militias of being behind the attacks that target American interests in Iraq.

Previously, Shia militias, including the Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades, had threatened to attack US forces if they refused to withdraw from Iraq in compliance with a decision by the Iraqi parliament to end the US military presence in the country.

On Thursday, at least 32 people were killed in twin suicide bombings claimed by Daesh in Baghdad.

