Libya initiates submission of candidacies for executive authority

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has announced the commencement of the submission of candidacies for membership of the executive authority. The preparatory phase will occur between 22-28 January, and will end with the elections scheduled for 24 December, 2021.

UNSMIL published a statement on Thursday explaining that the nomination and selection of candidates will take place according to the mechanism approved by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) on 19 January.

The UN body explained that it will form a committee of three members from the LPDF, with the support of the United Nations (UN), to approve the nominations by reviewing all applications for candidacy in accordance with the conditions. UNSMIL will then prepare a final list of presidential council candidates for each region (Tripoli, Cyrenaica and Fezzan) and nominees for the position of prime minister.

Last Tuesday, members of the LPDF approved the mechanism for selecting representatives of the executive authority in the country by majority.

For years, the oil-rich country has been witnessing an armed struggle as the coup militia leader Khalifa Haftar, with the support of Arab and Western countries, contests the internationally-recognised Libyan government over legitimacy and authority. As a result, there have been many civilian fatalities and injuries, along with massive material damage.

READ: UN hails prisoner swap between Libya army, Haftar's forces