Russia, Israel discuss joint production of coronavirus vaccine

January 23, 2021 at 1:12 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Israel, News, Russia
A nurse prepares to inoculate volunteer Ilya Dubrovin, 36, with Russia's new coronavirus vaccine in a post-registration trials at a clinic in Moscow on September 10, 2020. - Russia announced last month that its vaccine, named "Sputnik V" after the Soviet-era satellite that was the first launched into space in 1957, had already received approval. The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya research institute in Moscow in coordination with the Russian defence ministry. (Photo by Natalia KOLESNIKOVA / AFP) (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images)
A nurse prepares a coronavirus vaccine at a clinic in Moscow, Russia on 10 September 2020 [NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP/Getty Images]
Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov has confirmed that Russia and Israel are discussing the joint production of a coronavirus vaccine, RT reported on Friday.

Speaking to Novosti, Viktorov denied mentioning the type of vaccine but has said that the possible joint production of a vaccine is on the agenda.

Viktorov has indicated that Russian maintains contact with AstraZeneca, which is registered in the UK, as well as with Israel and others.

In December, RT reported, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, discussed cooperation between the two sides regarding different issues including the spread of the coronavirus.

Previously, Israel's Hadassah Medical Centre ordered 1.5 million Sputnik vaccine doses from Russia but has been waiting for the approval of the Israeli Health Ministry.

