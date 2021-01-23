Russia, Israel discuss joint production of coronavirus vaccine

Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov has confirmed that Russia and Israel are discussing the joint production of a coronavirus vaccine, RT reported on Friday.

Speaking to Novosti, Viktorov denied mentioning the type of vaccine but has said that the possible joint production of a vaccine is on the agenda.

Viktorov has indicated that Russian maintains contact with AstraZeneca, which is registered in the UK, as well as with Israel and others.

In December, RT reported, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, discussed cooperation between the two sides regarding different issues including the spread of the coronavirus.

Previously, Israel's Hadassah Medical Centre ordered 1.5 million Sputnik vaccine doses from Russia but has been waiting for the approval of the Israeli Health Ministry.

READ: Russia will not allow Syria to be arena for Israel-Iran conflict, says Lavrov