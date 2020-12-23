Russia, Palestine discuss fighting covid, peace process

Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday discussed fighting COVID-19 in Palestine with Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas, Sputnik reported.

According to the news site, Puttin and Abbas debated possible deliveries of the Russian vaccine to the Palestinian territories.

"They discussed pressing issues related to bilateral cooperation in trade, economy and humanitarian sphere," Sputnik reported a statement issued by the Kremlin saying.

"A special focus was made on cooperation in the fight against the spreading of the coronavirus infection, including possible deliveries of vaccines produced in Russia to Palestine."

It added: "They addressed the problematic issues related to the Middle East settlement. [Russian President] Vladimir Putin confirmed Russia's readiness to continue contributing to a fair long-term solution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, including using the potential of the 'Quartet' of international mediators."

The leaders exchanged congratulations on the upcoming New Year and agreed to maintain contact at different levels, the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, the PA's Wafa news agency reported that Abbas thanked Putin for Russia's firm positions in support of Palestinian rights.

He expressed his gratitude to Russia for dispatching medical personnel to the Palestinian territories to help fight coronavirus, hoping to receive the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, as soon as possible.

