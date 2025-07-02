G7 calls for resumption of negotiations for deal on Iran’s nuclear program

The G7 foreign ministers on Wednesday called for talks to resume for a deal to address Iran’s nuclear program, urging Tehran to “urgently resume” full cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Anadolu reports.

Foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and US, as well as the EU foreign policy chief met in The Hague to discuss recent developments in the Middle East.

In a joint statement following the meeting, the foreign ministers reaffirmed their position that Iran “can never have nuclear weapons,” urging Tehran to refrain from reconstituting its “unjustified enrichment activities.”

“We call for the resumption of negotiations, resulting in a comprehensive, verifiable and durable agreement that addresses Iran’s nuclear program,” the statement said.

It also called on Iran to “urgently resume full cooperation” with the IAEA.

“We condemn calls in Iran for the arrest and execution of IAEA Director General Grossi,” it added.

Reiterating the “centrality of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) as the cornerstone of the global nuclear non-proliferation regime,” the statement said it is essential that Iran remains party to and fully implements its obligations under the Treaty.

“We reiterate our commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East. In this context, we reaffirm that Israel has a right to defend itself. We reiterate our support for the security of Israel.”

They also reiterated support for the ceasefire between Israel and Iran and urged all parties to avoid actions that could further destabilize the region.