Saudi Arabia, US have 'common' interests in Yemen, foreign minister says

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Bin Abdullah divulged on Thursday that the kingdom and Washington have "common interests" in Yemen, news agencies reported.

The foreign minister made his remarks in an interview with Saudi TV Al-Arabiya, stating that the new US administration of President Joe Biden would realise that: "Our goals are common with regards to the situation in Yemen."

He noted that his country had welcomed Washington's designation of the Houthi militia as a terrorist group, agreeing that it is "deserved".

Prince Faisal described relations between Riyadh and Washington as "excellent", whether the administrations were Republican or Democratic.

"Our ties with America are based on institutions and our common interests have not changed," he avowed.

Regarding Iran, he said that the kingdom is extending its hand for peace. "Our hand is extended for peace with Iran, but it does not respect its own agreements," he expressed, adding: "We will hold talks with the US on the Iran nuclear deal so that it can have a strong foundation."

