UN: 43% of Yemen families reduce daily meals due to economic volatility

January 21, 2021 at 10:55 pm | Published in: International Organisations, Middle East, News, UN, WFP, Yemen
SANAA, YEMEN - JUNE 03: Food aid sent by World Food Program (WFP) is being distributed to needy people in Yemeni capital city Sanaa on June 03, 2020. United Nations World Food Program (WFP) sent food aid to the country to support the struggle against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. ( Mohammed Hamoud - Anadolu Agency )
Food aid sent by World Food Program (WFP) is being distributed to needy people in Yemeni capital city Sanaa on June 03, 2020 [Mohammed Hamoud - Anadolu Agency]
43 per cent of Yemeni families have been forced to reduce the number of their daily meals due to the country's economic fluctuations, the United Nations (UN) World Food Programme (WFP) in Yemen announced yesterday.

"Economic volatility & conflict means that many in Yemen regularly reduce the frequency or size of their meals or parents eat less so they can feed their children," the WFP posted on Twitter.

Experts have said in recent months that Yemeni citizens' purchasing power had declined due to a collapse of the national currency, with more than 900 riyals against the US dollar, reaching its peak last November.

Impoverished Yemen has been mired in a conflict since the Houthis ousted the government from power in the capital city of Sanaa in late 2014. The conflict escalated in March 2015 when a Saudi-led military coalition intervened, backing the Yemeni government.

The UN has said that the war has led to the worst humanitarian crisis globally, leaving 80 per cent of the population dependent on humanitarian aid to survive, and more than 100,000 dead.

