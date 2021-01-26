Portuguese / Spanish / English

Lebanon detects 8 Israel air violations

January 26, 2021 at 10:06 am | Published in: Israel, Lebanon, Middle East, News
An Israeli military observation point on the border wall separating Israel (L) from Lebanon (R), near the Rosh Hanikra Crossing, also known as the Ras Al Naqoura Crossing on 12 October 2020. [JALAA MAREY/AFP via Getty Images]
The Lebanese army yesterday said it had detected eight violations of the Lebanese airspace by Israeli air forces.

The army said in an official statement that "reconnaissance aircraft belonging to the Israeli military had violated the Lebanese airspace four times over the country's southern regions."

Military officials told Rasd that the aircrafts were detected on Sunday adding the army had also detected another "four violations by Israeli warplanes, during which they carried out circular flights over various Lebanese regions."

The statement pointed out the Lebanese army would "investigate the violations, in coordination with the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon."

