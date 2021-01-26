Lebanon detects 8 Israel air violations

The Lebanese army yesterday said it had detected eight violations of the Lebanese airspace by Israeli air forces.

The army said in an official statement that "reconnaissance aircraft belonging to the Israeli military had violated the Lebanese airspace four times over the country's southern regions."

Military officials told Rasd that the aircrafts were detected on Sunday adding the army had also detected another "four violations by Israeli warplanes, during which they carried out circular flights over various Lebanese regions."

6 طائرات من نوع F-15. إسرائيلية معادية كانت تحلق في الأجواء اللبنانية لساعات .#عدوان_على_السيادةpic.twitter.com/td3GTGhtgb — علي شعيب 🇱🇧 2️⃣ (@alishaib1970) January 25, 2021

The statement pointed out the Lebanese army would "investigate the violations, in coordination with the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon."

