Lebanon files official complaint with UN against Israel violations

Lebanon has submitted an official complaint with the United Nations (UN) against Israel's continued violations of the country's sovereignty, the Lebanese National News Agency reported.

On Tuesday, the agency disclosed that the Lebanese Foreign Ministry submitted an official complaint to UN Secretary-General António Guterres and the UN Security Council, based on the directives of the country's president, Michel Aoun.

The complaint stated: "The Israeli attacks on Lebanese sovereignty, through the continuous and serious airspace violations that had been taking place for days constitute a flagrant violation of Security Council Resolution 1701, which requires the Security Council to condemn Israel and to immediately put an end to its violations, in order to preserve stability, security and peace in the region."

Israeli warplanes have recently intensified targeting military sites in Syria using Lebanese airspace, in addition to land and sea violations.

The Lebanese Armed Forces affirmed that at least eight air violations were recorded by Israeli warplanes, which carried out low-altitude flights over the south and Mount Lebanon, in one day alone.

"The air violations are accompanied by sea violations. An Israeli gunboat violated on Monday Lebanese territorial waters off Ras Al-Naqoura in four stages and for a maximum distance of about 314 metres," it added.

In August 2006, the Security Council adopted Resolution 1701, which put an end to the 33-day war between the two countries.

READ: Lebanon, Israel reject moving maritime border talks to Europe