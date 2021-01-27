Turkey helps Libya in diffusing explosives, bombs

Turkish experts continue to help Libya in diffusing and removal of explosives and bombs, Anadolu reports.

According to a statement by the Turkish National Defense Ministry, Turkish Air Forces' Explosive Ordnance Disposal teams continue their work in Libya as part of military training and cooperation arrangements between the two countries.

The EOD teams ensure the safety of Libyans, the press release said.

The North African country has been torn by a civil war since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

The rival sides – the UN-recognized Government of National Accord and warlord Khalifa Haftar – reached a countrywide permanent cease-fire last October. International efforts for a permanent political settlement, however, are still underway.

Turkish Armed Forces have also been training Libya's navy and army.

