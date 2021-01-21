Turkey's investment in Libya: Enka cooperates with Siemens to build power stations

Turkish energy company Enka has announced that it has joined with German engineer Siemens to build two thermal power plants in Libya, the company announced.

"ENKA in consortium with Siemens, is about to start the construction of the fast-track projects of Misurata 650 MW Simple Cycle Power Plant and Tripoli West 671 MW Simple Cycle Power Plant in Libya. The contracts for projects have been signed with the General Electricity Company of Libya (GECOL) to meet [the] growing electricity demand of Libya," the announcement said.

Siemens is supplying two turbines for each of the plants, SGT5-PAC 4000F models in Misrata and SGT5-PAC 2000Es in Tripoli. Both can be fuelled either by light oil or natural gas.

Istanbul-based Enka is active in about 30 countries around the world, and has been active in Libya, despite the nine-year civil war. In November, three of its engineers were kidnapped in the southwest of the country and freed after 233 days of captivity.

