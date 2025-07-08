Middle East Monitor
Netanyahu nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

July 8, 2025 at 12:55 pm

U.S. President Donald Trump host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a dinner in the Blue Room of the White House on July 7, 2025, in Washington, DC. [Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images]

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday that he has nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, praising his efforts to promote peace in several regions.

The announcement came at the start of a joint dinner at the White House, where Netanyahu presented Trump with a copy of the letter he had sent to the Nobel Committee.

Speaking on camera, Netanyahu said: “This is your nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize. It is fully deserved and you should receive it.”

He described Trump as a leader who is “forging peace as we speak, in one country, in one region after the other.”

Trump responded: “Thank you very much. Coming from you especially, that means a lot to me.”

The United States is considered Israel’s most important ally.

READ: Netanyahu describes Gaza displacement plan as “good idea”; Trump hails “excellent cooperation” with neighbouring countries

