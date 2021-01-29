Egypt: Calls for justice after influential businessman's son kills woman

The son of an influential businessman in Egypt who killed an architect in a car crash has been accused of trying to get out of the crime.

May Gayed Iskander, 41, was travelling home to Cairo in an Uber following a work trip to Hurghada when the accused hit her car whilst he was driving on the wrong side of the road.

Unconfirmed reports say he was under the influence of either alcohol or drugs.

Under an Arabic hashtag in May's name, commentators say it is not the first time the accused has been involved in a major car accident.

One post says that every time he gets into trouble his parents pay for him to be released.

State-run media is reporting that the Red Sea Court has renewed his imprisonment and has tried to warn observers against commenting on social media.

The events echo the Fairmont Hotel gang rape case in which some of the suspects were sons of top businessmen and senior officials in Egypt.

The privilege stemming from their wealth and family connections raised questions about whether they would be punished for the crime, which intensified after seven of them fled Egypt.

READ: 18 days