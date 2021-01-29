Portuguese / Spanish / English

Palestinian brothers on 10th day of hunger strike against administrative detention

January 29, 2021 at 3:48 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Protest against administrative detention and arbitrary treatment outside the International Committee of the Red Cross building in Gaza City, Gaza on October 15, 2020 [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency]
Two Palestinian brothers, held as political prisoners in Israeli prisons, are on their tenth day of hunger strike, reported the Palestinian Prisoners' Society (PPS).

Palestinians hunger-strikers in Israeli jails – Cartoon [CarlosLatuff]

Bassam and Bilal Diab, from Kafr Ra'i in the northern West Bank, took the action after Israeli occupation forces placed them under administrative detention.

Administrative detention, a procedure employed by the Israeli occupation to jail indefinitely without charge or trial and used routinely against Palestinians, has been condemned by the UN and is in direct violation of Article 14 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

According to Wafa news agency, 36-year-old Bilal has repeatedly been abducted and imprisoned by Israel, since the first time he was taken as prisoner in 2003 and sentenced to seven years in prison.

Meanwhile, 37-year-old Bassam has also been detained three times by occupation authorities in 2003, 2013, and 2018.

Israeli occupation authorities launch almost daily arrest campaigns in the occupied West Bank, releasing some detainees after interrogation and referring others to court.

Some 4,400 Palestinian political prisoners are languishing in Israeli jails, according to the Palestinian body. The figure includes 39 women and 155 children.

