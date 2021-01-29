Palestinian brothers on 10th day of hunger strike against administrative detention

Two Palestinian brothers, held as political prisoners in Israeli prisons, are on their tenth day of hunger strike, reported the Palestinian Prisoners' Society (PPS).

Bassam and Bilal Diab, from Kafr Ra'i in the northern West Bank, took the action after Israeli occupation forces placed them under administrative detention.

Administrative detention, a procedure employed by the Israeli occupation to jail indefinitely without charge or trial and used routinely against Palestinians, has been condemned by the UN and is in direct violation of Article 14 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

According to Wafa news agency, 36-year-old Bilal has repeatedly been abducted and imprisoned by Israel, since the first time he was taken as prisoner in 2003 and sentenced to seven years in prison.

Meanwhile, 37-year-old Bassam has also been detained three times by occupation authorities in 2003, 2013, and 2018.

Israeli occupation authorities launch almost daily arrest campaigns in the occupied West Bank, releasing some detainees after interrogation and referring others to court.

Some 4,400 Palestinian political prisoners are languishing in Israeli jails, according to the Palestinian body. The figure includes 39 women and 155 children.

