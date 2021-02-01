Raed Salah awarded prestigious 2020 Al-Murabit Prize

The International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) has awarded Sheikh Raed Salah its 2020 Al-Murabit Prize, Al-Quds Al-Araby reported on Sunday. Veteran Palestinian campaigner Sheikh Salah is currently held in prison by the Israeli authorities.

The Secretary-General of the IUMS, Professor Sheikh Ali Al-Qaradaghi, hailed Sheikh Salah and his role as a defender of Al-Aqsa Mosque. He told the guests at a celebration held in Qatar for the IUMS Jerusalem Committee that Al-Aqsa is the core issue for Muslims all over the world. Sheikh Al-Qaradaghi thanked Qatar for hosting such activities which help to spread awareness about the Noble Sanctuary.

Sheikh Mohamed El-Hassan Ould El-Deddo has known Raed Salah for 30 years. He praised the jailed activist and his colleagues in the Islamic Movement in Israel. "Whenever he is released from prison, he is always more brilliant and brighter than before his imprisonment. He authors new books and gets new ideas that deserve to be the compass of awareness about the blessed cause of Jerusalem."

El-Deddo added that he has never seen Raed Salah complaining about Israeli action against him "He always smiles and is content with the price that he pays for the defence of Al-Aqsa Mosque. Sheikh Raed deserves to be awarded the best position as a role model for the Ummah."

READ: Rights groups denounce Israel's imprisonment of Sheikh Raed Salah