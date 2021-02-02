Portuguese / Spanish / English

Palestinian political activist Abdul-Sattar Qassem dies of covid

February 2, 2021 at 3:39 pm | Published in: Coronavirus, Middle East, News, Palestine
Palestinian political activist and academic Abdul Sattar Qassem [@KhaledAbuToameh/Twitter]
Palestinian political activist and academic Abdul Sattar Qassem died of COVID-19 yesterday at the age of 73.

Qassem was a Palestinian writer, thinker, political analyst, and academic. He was a professor of political science and Palestinian studies at An-Najah National University in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

He has been known for his political and national stance against the Israeli occupation, as he criticised the status quo, rejected the Oslo Accords and the settlement approach.

Palestinian Authority security forces arrested him on numerous occasions as a result of his exposure to corruption in government.

