Turkey registers over 8,100 new coronavirus cases

Turkey on Wednesday registered 8,102 new coronavirus cases, including 632 symptomatic patients, according to data released by the Health Ministry, Anadolu reports.

The country's case count topped 2.5 million, while nationwide fatalities reached 26,354 after 117 deaths over the past day.

With 8,314 more patients winning the battle against the virus, the total number of recoveries in the country rose to over 2.38 million.

Over 30 million coronavirus tests have been administered to date in Turkey, including 148,192 in the past 24 hours.

The latest figures also show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition stands at 1,523.

The pandemic has so far claimed more than 2.25 million lives in 192 countries and regions since it emerged in December 2019, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.

More than 104 million cases and over 57.8 million recoveries have been reported worldwide.

