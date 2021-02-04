Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iran's Rouhani: No changes will be made to nuclear deal

February 4, 2021
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani makes a statement on Iranian Presidential elections which will be held on June 18 during the ceremony held at the tomb of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in Tehran as part of the celebration of the 42nd anniversary of the revolution in Tehran, Iran on 1 February 2021. [Iranian Presidency / Handout - Anadolu Agency]
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said yesterday that his country refuses to change a single article in the nuclear agreement signed in 2015 with the major powers and dismissed calls to broaden its terms or involve new partners.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently called on Iran to rejoin the agreement, before Washington did. Blinken said if Iran returned to the pact, Washington would seek to build a "longer and stronger agreement" that would address other "very difficult" issues.

Iran's regional neighbours, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), have said they should be "fully consulted in what goes on vis a vis the negotiations with Iran".

However, yesterday, the Iranian president said: "No clause of the JCPOA will change. Know this. And no one will be added to the JCPOA," referring to the deal by its official name; the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

"This is the agreement. If they want it, everyone comes into compliance. If they don't, they can go live their lives," he said.

