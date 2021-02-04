Official: US to renew efforts for a political settlement in Syria

Washington will renew its efforts to reach a political settlement for the civil war in Syria, spokesman for the US State Department, Ned Price, said on Tuesday.

In a press conference, Price said Washington intends to engage in close consultations with its allies, partners and the United Nations in order to "promote a political settlement to end Syria's civil war". However, he stressed that any political settlement must address the underlying causes that led to a decade of civil war.

Price added that the US will use the tools available at its disposal, including economic pressure, "to push for meaningful reform and accountability", and will continue to support the UN's role in negotiating a political settlement in line with Security Council Resolution 2254.

"Syria is a humanitarian catastrophe, and we must do more to aid vulnerable Syrians displaced within Syria, as well as refugees who have fled abroad," Price added.

The official refused to comment on news reports claiming that Secretary of State Antony Blinken is considering former State Department and UN official Jeffrey Feltman as his special envoy to Syria.

Earlier on Monday, the State Department condemned the terrorist attacks that killed nearly 20 civilians in northern Syria.

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than ten million displaced, according to UN estimates.

