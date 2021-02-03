US-backed Kurdish forces end Syria sieges

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian army have reached an agreement to end the sieges imposed on the cities of Qamishli and Hasakah in north-east Syria, informed sources from both sides have reported.

The Russia-brokered deal put an end to the 20-day sieges imposed by the SDF, a group of US-backed militias dominated by the Kurdish YPG. Trucks carrying goods, wheat and fuel were again being allowed into two neighbourhoods in the city of Qamishli, reported Reuters.

The SDF imposed several conditions for ending the sieges, including the lifting of the siege imposed by the Syrian regime forces on several areas of Aleppo and Tal Rifaat.

Russia has recently sent additional military reinforcements to Qamishli. Around 150 fighters from Lebanon's Hezbollah militia have also arrived in the city due to the tense situation with the SDF.

READ: Hillary Clinton to produce pro-Kurd militia TV drama