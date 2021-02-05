Portuguese / Spanish / English

3 Arab-Israeli parties agree to run on Joint List slate

February 5, 2021 at 10:02 am | Published in: Israel, Israeli Elections, Middle East, News
(L to R) Ofer Cassif, Jewish member and candidate for the Hadash (Democratic Front for Peace and Equality) party that is part of the Joint List alliance, applauds with Heba Yazbak, member and candidate for the Balad (National Democratic Alliance) party as Osama Saadi, member and candidate for the Arab Movement for Change (Taal) party raises his hands together with Balad party member and candidate Mtanes Shehadeh, Hadash's chairman and candidate Ayman Odeh, Taal's leader and candidate Ahmad Tibi, Hadash's member and candidate Aida Touma, and the Islamic Movement's member and candidate Iman Khatib Yassin before supporters at the alliance's campaign headquarters in the northern Israeli city of Nazareth on September 17, 2019 [AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images]
Three parties have agreed to continue to run in Israel's upcoming elections as one bloc; the Joint List.

The Democratic Front for Peace and Equality (Hadash), the National Democratic Gathering (Balad) and the Arab Movement for Renewal (Ta'al) yesterday agreed to run as a united list in the March election.

Meanwhile, the United Arab List (UAL), the southern branch of the Islamic Movement, which was previously the fourth party of the Joint List led by MK Mansour Abbas, has decided to split from the alliance and run independently.

The three parties submitted their joint slate ahead of last night's deadline for electoral lists to be finalised.

The agreement, which was signed at the Joint List's headquarters in Shefa-Aram, outlined that the Arab Movement for Renewal will chair the parliamentary bloc.

