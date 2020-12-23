Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel government dissolved, elections set for 23 March

A general overview of a meeting held in the Israeli Knesset on 3 October 2019 [MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP/Getty Images]
The Israeli Knesset was automatically dissolved early this morning after lawmakers failed to pass the state budget, setting the stage for a fourth election in less than two years.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party and his government partner Benny Gantz, head of the Blue and White (Kahol Lavan) party, failed on Monday to pass a bill that delays the passing of the budget.

The deadline for approving the budget was supposed to be 25 August, 100 days after the government was formed. However, this was postponed until today.

While Netanyahu insisted on having the budget for year 2020, Gantz wanted it to be a two-year budget covering both 2020 and 2021, as agreed with Netanyahu during negotiations to form a coalition government in May.

OPINION: The dissolution of Israel's parliament could save Netanyahu from prosecution

