US Senate votes to keep US embassy in Jerusalem

The US Senate has voted at dawn on Friday in favour of keeping the US embassy in Jerusalem.

Senator Bill Hagerty disclosed in a written statement that the Senate voted 97-3 to pass a bill presented by his Republican colleague Jim Inhofe.

Hagerty added that the Senate approved an amendment to the Balancing Act that: "Would make the US embassy in Jerusalem permanent, effectively preventing it from being downgraded or moved. It's an important message that we acknowledge Jerusalem as the capital of Israel."

Former US President Donald Trump moved the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem mid-2018, after recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital at the end of 2017.

"The Trump administration has fulfilled its promise to move the US embassy to Jerusalem, the eternal and indivisible capital of the Jewish state of Israel, and it must remain there," affirmed Senator Hagerty.

Senator Inhofe expressed in the same written statement: "Jerusalem is the capital of Israel. I am proud that the legislation to protect the US embassy from being transferred or downgraded has been approved."

US media reported that Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders was among those opposing the bill.

On the other hand, the international community refuses to recognise Jerusalem as the unified capital of Israel.