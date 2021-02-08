EU discusses Sudan-Ethiopia border dispute

A delegation from the European Union yesterday arrived in the Sudanese capital Khartoum as part of European efforts to resolve the country's border conflict with Ethiopia.

"The fact-finding delegation, led by the Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, plans to hold meetings with Sudanese officials to discuss border issues as well as the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam conflict," the EU said in a statement, according to Sputnik

The statement added that the delegation would visit the eastern borders of Sudan with Ethiopia, noting that the officials would meet with the "EU ambassador in Khartoum, the head of the Sudanese transitional sovereignty council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and the Sudanese Prime Minister cabinet Abdullah Hamdouk."

The decades-old dispute over Al-Fashqa, land within Sudan's international boundaries that has long been settled by Ethiopian farmers, erupted into weeks of clashes between forces from both sides late last year.

