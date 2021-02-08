Gantz slams Netanyahu for trial remarks alongside Greek PM

Defence minister Benny Gantz slammed Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu for saying corruption cases brought against him are "falling apart", i24 News reported.

"The judges and only they will determine the date of the hearing, the method in which to conduct it and the verdict," Gantz tweeted. "Netanyahu, Israel has an honest and strong judicial system even if you do not like it."

Netanyahu had earlier in the day denied corruption charges against him during a brief court appearance, and spoke out during a joint press conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

He said: "You see my cases are falling apart, there were extortion threats against witnesses, whitewashing of documents, lack of coordination with the attorney general… as time goes by you see it and the public understands it. In the end justice will prevail."

READ: Netanyahu asked '315 times' for favourable media coverage

Netanyahu has been charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three separate corruption cases: Case 1000 involves allegations that the PM and his wife accepted illegal gifts from businessmen.

Case 2000 accuses Netanyahu of attempting to buy favourable newspaper coverage.

Case 3000, also known as the "submarine scandal", would have seen Israel purchase naval vessels and submarines from a German firm with millions of shekels allegedly "skimmed" off the top of the deals for personal profit.

Case 4000, in which a close associate of Netanyahu is suspected of providing confidential information to Israel's largest telecoms company.