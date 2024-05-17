Red Crescent: 15,000 children have been killed in Gaza

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said yesterday that more than 15,000 children have been killed since the start of the Israeli occupation’s attack on the Gaza Strip on 7 October.

The organisation said in a post on X that 15,103 Palestinian children have been killed in the Gaza Strip, and the war that has been going on for more than seven months.

Since 7 October, the Israeli occupation army has waged a continuous and brutal bombing campaign on Gaza, with US and European support. Israeli warplanes have bombed hospitals, buildings, residential blocks and homes of Palestinian civilians, destroying them over the heads of their inhabitants. Occupation forces have also prevented the entry of water, food, medicine and fuel.

The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza has killed more than 35,200 Palestinians, the injury of 79,200 others, and forcibly displaced around 1.7 million people from the Gaza Strip, according to United Nations data.

