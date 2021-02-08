Israel soldiers demolish well, caravans in West Bank

Israeli occupation forces destroyed a water well and two caravans in the occupied Palestinian territories, reported Wafa news agency.

According to Marzouk Abu Naim, the head of Al-Mughayyer village council based to the east of Ramallah, a large army force raided the northern section of the village and proceeded to demolish the well which is owned by a local farmer, and was used for collecting rain to irrigate his land.

He added that the soldiers demolished two wells owned by the same farmer in the village months ago for lacking an Israeli permit.

Israel continues to steal water from the occupied West Bank by curbing Palestinian access to it, while increasing the control illegal Jewish only settlements have over water resources in the area.

In November 1967, Israeli authorities issued Military Order 158, which stated that Palestinians cannot construct any new water installation without first obtaining a permit from the Israeli army. These are nearly impossible to obtain, Amnesty reports.

"Palestinians living under Israel's military occupation continue to suffer the devastating consequences of this order until today. They are unable to drill new water wells, install pumps or deepen existing wells, in addition to being denied access to the Jordan River and fresh water springs," the rights group explains.

Adding: "While restricting Palestinian access to water, Israel has effectively developed its own water infrastructure and water network in the West Bank for the use of its own citizens in Israel and in the settlements – that are illegal under international law."

Meanwhile, Israel soldiers demolished two caravans in Khirbet Yarza village, east of Tubas hamlet, east of Tubas, that were used as a residence for two brothers.

An official with Tubas Governorate, Mutaz Bisharat, told Wafa, that an international humanitarian agency provided the caravans to be set up as shelters for them after their homes were demolished by the Israeli military in September, because they were allegedly built without the impossible to obtain construction permits.

A restrictive planning regime applied by Israeli occupation authorities makes it almost impossible for Palestinians to obtain building permits in what the Oslo Accords labelled as 'Area C' of the West Bank, which falls under both Israeli military and administrative control, impeding the development of adequate housing, infrastructure and livelihoods.