Israel to sink 10 wells in West Bank

Israeli occupation forces yesterday announced the destruction of ten wells in the town of Az-Zawiya, west of Salfit in the north of the West Bank.

The Palestinian News Agency (Wafa) quoted local sources as saying that occupation forces handed over demolition notices to owners of the water wells in the western region of the town.

The sources pointed out that the wells belong to Maher Qadous, Munir Shamlawi, Rebhi Abu Nabaa, Adnan Ali Hamdan, Nizam Hammouda, Harun Muqadi, Jamal Mosleh, Raji Shakur and Shehadeh Dahbour.

Israel continues to steal water from the occupied West Bank by curbing Palestinian access to it, while increasing the control illegal Jewish only settlements have over water resources in the area.

READ: There is no humanitarian value in Israel temporarily halting Palestinian home demolitions

In November 1967, Israeli authorities issued Military Order 158, which stated that Palestinians could not construct any new water installation without first obtaining a permit from the Israeli army. These are nearly impossible to obtain, Amnesty reports. “Palestinians living under Israel’s military occupation continue to suffer the devastating consequences of this order until today. They are unable to drill new water wells, install pumps or deepen existing wells, in addition to being denied access to the Jordan River and fresh water springs,” the rights group explains.

Adding: “While restricting Palestinian access to water, Israel has effectively developed its own water infrastructure and water network in the West Bank for the use of its own citizens in Israel and in the settlements – that are illegal under international law.”