African Union slams Israel violence against Palestinians

The African Union last weekend reaffirmed the continent's support for the Palestinian struggle against Israeli occupation, and strongly condemned Israel's violence against Palestinians, its construction of illegal settlements, and attempts at colonising East Jerusalem.

In a statement following its 34th Ordinary Session which was held virtually, the AU confirmed the illegality of all Israeli settlements in the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Syrian Golan Heights, stressing that Israel's settlements constitute serious violations of international law and relevant United Nations resolutions.

The African leaders expressed their eagerness to reach a just political solution to the Palestinian issue in accordance with the principles of international law, and all relevant United Nations resolutions, that leads to ending the Israeli occupation.

They also called on all member states to respect the legal status of East Jerusalem as the capital of the future Palestinian state and refrain from any actions that undermine this, in reference to Malawi's announcement that it plans to open its embassy to Israel in Jerusalem.

The AU also called for accountability for the Israeli military's use of lethal, unlawful, and excessive force against Palestinian civilians. Adding that the occupying power, Israel is fully responsible for acts of violence committed against Palestinian civilians and their property.

Responding to the statement, Palestinian Ambassador to South Africa, Hanan Jarrar said: "We deeply appreciate African solidarity for the Palestinian cause."