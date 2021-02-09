Portuguese / Spanish / English

FM: 'Tunisia backing Libya's efforts for peace, stability'

February 9, 2021
Tunisia's Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi speaks during a press conference at Carthage Palace on the eastern outskirts Tunis on October 12, 2020. - The UN's Libya envoy urged rival parties to place the national interest before political ambitions when they meet for talks next month aimed at ending a decade of bloodshed. Neighbouring Tunisia is set to host talks in early November including representatives of civil society, tribesmen, political leaders, and members of bodies representing both administrations. (Photo by FETHI BELAID / AFP) (Photo by FETHI BELAID/AFP via Getty Images)
Tunisia's Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi speaks during a press conference at Carthage Palace on the eastern outskirts Tunis on October 12, 2020 [FETHI BELAID/AFP via Getty Images]
Tunisia on Tuesday vowed to continue its support for Libya's efforts to restore peace and stability.

Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi congratulated Mossa Al-Koni and Abdullah Hussein Al-Lafi, members of Libya's new Presidency Council, in a phone call, Tunisia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

He said Tunisia would continue to back Libya's moves to strengthen its institutions and reclaim its regional role.

Jerandi stressed the importance of the role that the new executive authority has to play in ensuring stability and a permanent resolution of Libya's problems.

Al-Koni and Al-Lafi expressed gratitude for Tunisia's vital role in the Libyan reconciliation process.

Last Friday, Libya's rival political groups agreed to form an interim unity government to lead the country to elections this December.

Mohammad Younes Menfi was elected head of the Presidency Council, with Al-Koni and Al-Lafi as the members, and Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh was chosen as the prime minister.

