FM: 'Tunisia backing Libya's efforts for peace, stability'

Tunisia on Tuesday vowed to continue its support for Libya's efforts to restore peace and stability.

Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi congratulated Mossa Al-Koni and Abdullah Hussein Al-Lafi, members of Libya's new Presidency Council, in a phone call, Tunisia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

He said Tunisia would continue to back Libya's moves to strengthen its institutions and reclaim its regional role.

Jerandi stressed the importance of the role that the new executive authority has to play in ensuring stability and a permanent resolution of Libya's problems.

Al-Koni and Al-Lafi expressed gratitude for Tunisia's vital role in the Libyan reconciliation process.

Last Friday, Libya's rival political groups agreed to form an interim unity government to lead the country to elections this December.

Mohammad Younes Menfi was elected head of the Presidency Council, with Al-Koni and Al-Lafi as the members, and Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh was chosen as the prime minister.