Libya presidential hopefuls agree to abide by elections results

Candidates running for the position of president of the government in Libya today signed a pledge to fully adhere to hold elections at the end of the year and fully adhere to their results.

Local media outlets, including the private Libya Al-Ahrar TV, published an example of a pledge prepared by the UN mission, signed by the four presidential candidates, Fathi Bashagha, Abdulhamid Dabaiba, Muhammad Abdul Latif Al-Muntasir and Muhammad Abdullah Al-Ghwel.

The form included the "full commitment to the roadmap that was adopted in Tunisia in November 2020, holding elections on December 24, 2021, and commitment to the results of the voting of the members of the political dialogue forum."

Candidates running for ministerial posts should be chosen based on "competence and merit, fair representation of political and geographical diversity, participation of cultural components, women and youth, provided that the representation of women is not less than 30 per cent of leadership positions," it continued.

Earlier today, the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum met in Geneva to vote on the four lists nominated for the executive authority.

A member of the Dialogue Committee told Anadolu Agency, on condition of anonymity, that today's session is the last, with the aim of voting on the list that will assume the executive authority.

