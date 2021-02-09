Palestinians in diaspora 'must' take part in upcoming elections

The Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad (PCPA) said yesterday that Palestinians in the diaspora "must" take part in the upcoming Palestinian elections, Quds Press reported.

"Any election without the participation of Palestinians abroad will be meaningless, and the Palestinians along with the free people around the world will not respect it," PCPA's spokesman Dr Ahmed Muheisen said in a statement reported by the news site.

Muheisen called for holding a virtual interactive national dialogue for hundreds of prominent and active Palestinians around the world for three days in order to outline the mechanisms for the elections, including the selection of representatives from among the Palestinians abroad.

He said that this conference would be a competition for the efforts exerted by Palestinians inside Palestine, stressing the importance of rearranging the PLO based on democratic bases.

The last Palestinian elections were held in 2006. Last month, Palestinian Authority, PLO, and Fatah President Mahmoud Abbas issued a presidential decree on holding presidential, parliamentarian, and Palestinian National Council elections this year.

READ: Palestinians abroad call to be included in strategy for country's future