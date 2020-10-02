Palestinians abroad call to be included in strategy for country's future

The Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad has called on the Palestinian factions to form a comprehensive national strategy to counter the dangers facing the Palestinian cause.

Deputy Secretary-General of the People’s Congress of Palestinians Abroad, Hisham Abu- Mahfouz, told reporters in Istanbul that the United States’ recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, its transfer of its embassy to the occupied city, and the conspiracy to divide the Al-Aqsa Mosque “reflect the dangers facing our cause and our people”, stressing that facing these dangers in an effective manner requires giving priority to “escalating popular resistance in all its forms”.

The Palestinian factions decided on 4 September to activate and develop the comprehensive popular resistance plan against Israel and to end internal divisions that have existed since 2007.

Abu Mahfouz also stressed the importance of involving Palestinians abroad who have been marginalised since the Oslo Accords signed between the PLO and Israel in 1993.

