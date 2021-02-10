Iran intelligence minister: Army officer involved in assassination of chief nuclear scientist

Iran's Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi said yesterday that a member of the country's armed forces was involved in the assassination of chief nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in November.

Speaking to state TV, Alavi said the Iranian intelligence services had warned the armed forces of a possible assassination two months before it took place, however, the necessary measures were not taken.

Details of where Fakhrizadeh would be assassinated were also given to the armed forces five days before the attack, but since the nuclear scientist worked for the armed forces, the intelligence service was not about to conduct any further work.

"We asked the armed forces to appoint a representative to investigate the possibility that attacks would be carried out against Fakhrizadeh, but the assassination took place before a representative was chosen," he said.

The Iranian minister noted that the Iranian intelligence services did not, however, know when the assassination would take place.

Iranian officials have previously said that one of the suspects involved Fakhrizadeh's assassination had left the country days before the attack.

Fakhrizadeh, 63, was assassinated on 27 November 2020 near Tehran.

Iran accused Israel of being behind the attack.