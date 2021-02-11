Sudan: Demonstrations, detentions in Darfur, North Kordofan

Sudanese security services have arrested more than 100 people during crackdown on demonstrators who took to the streets in Darfur and North Kordofan to protest against the deteriorating economic situation, Anadolu reported yesterday.

Director of Police in the State of Kordofan, Major General Hassan Hamid Ahmed Abdul Rahim, stressed on the importance of "deter[ing] all people who damage others' properties."

According to Anadolu, the streets in Khartoum, Al-Abyad, Al-Qadaref and Port Sudan witnessed "violent" protests that included attacks, looting and burning police vehicles.

North Kordofan Governor, Khaled Mustafa Adam, declared a state of emergency across this state and imposed a night curfew.

Meanwhile, hundreds of protesters took to the streets in the city of Al-Da'een in the state of East Darfur and burnt government offices.

The Resistance Cooperation Committee (NGO) on Wednesday condemned the "violent" protests. "We strongly condemn violence and damage of private and public property," it said in a statement.

Sudan has been suffering from bread, cooking gas and oil crises due to the rise in the price of the US dollar against the Sudanese pound leaving most unable to buy basic commodities.

