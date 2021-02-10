Sudan imposes curfew in 3 states to contain protests

The Sudanese government declared curfew in three states in light of widespread popular protests against hard living conditions and lack of security in some areas.

Governor of North Kordofan declared a state of emergency in his region, with a 12-hour curfew starting at 6 pm, "to preserve the lives of citizens and secure properties," and closed schools until 14 February, after the escalation of violence and riots, reported the Sudanese newspaper Al-Joumhouria.

The newspaper confirmed that angry demonstrators did not abide by the curfew imposed in three states from 6 pm until 7 am with altercations with security services continuing.

For the past three days, Sudan has been undergoing widespread popular unrest, especially in El-Fashir city, after a conflict erupted between camel breeders and locals, in addition to difficult economic and social conditions that will not be easily rectified by the new government of Abdalla Hamdok due to a severe lack of means and resources.

