7 countries meet in Greece to discuss Mediterranean gas, Gulf states take part

February 12, 2021 at 3:20 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, Greece, Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia, UAE
A view of the platform of the Leviathan natural gas field in the Mediterranean Sea is pictured from the Israeli northern coastal city of Caesarea on 19 December, 2019 [JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images]
The foreign ministers of seven countries (Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Greece and Cyprus) are scheduled to meet for a summit termed the "Friendship Forum" in Athens on Thursday, to discuss developments in the Mediterranean and Middle East regions.

El-Sharq TV (affiliated with Saudi Arabia) quoted a diplomatic source stating that the meeting is dedicated to developing a common vision among the concerned countries, to handle the file of East Mediterranean gas and boost multilateral cooperation in several fields.

The source explained that this comes in light of regional and international changes and the desire of these countries to conclude more conventions and work together to benefit all participating parties.

The source pointed out that the foreign ministers of the participating countries are meeting precisely at this time to deliver an early message to the new US administration that these important and influential countries have rules and principles for dealing with the issues of the East Mediterranean and Middle East regions.

The source noted that the summit aims to press the European Union to unify efforts to protect its interests in the East Mediterranean, namely the region's gas reserve.

