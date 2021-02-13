Turkey soldiers leave food for starving goats

Turkey's National Defence Ministry on Saturday said Turkish soldiers left food for mountain goats starving due to extreme weather conditions in the south-eastern Hakkari province.

"Our soldiers who noticed the starving mountain goats, unable to find food due to snow on the Sumbul Mountain of Hakkari, on the way to an operation airdropped food with the support of the Nature Conservation and National Parks Directorate," said the ministry on Twitter.

It also shared a video footage.

