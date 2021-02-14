Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

16 Daesh suspects nabbed in Iraq

February 14, 2021 at 9:31 am | Published in: Iraq, Middle East, News
BAGHDAD, IRAQ - JANUARY 21: Security forces stand guard at the explosion site after a suicide bombing attack at al-Tayaran Square in Baghdad, Iraq on January 21, 2021. At least 28 people have been killed and 73 more wounded in a suicide bombing in Iraq’s capital. ( Murtadha Al-Sudani - Anadolu Agency )
Security forces stand guard at the explosion site after a suicide bombing attack at al-Tayaran Square in Baghdad, Iraq on January 21, 2021 [Murtadha Al-Sudani - Anadolu Agency]
 February 14, 2021 at 9:31 am

Iraqi security forces nabbed 16 members of the Daesh terror group, the Interior Ministry said on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The ministry said in a statement that simultaneous anti-terror operations in separate locations of Kirkuk and Mosul were carried out.

In 2014, the terror group gained full control of Mosul, Saladin and Anbar provinces and captured certain parts of Diyala and Kirkuk. However, the Iraqi government eventually regained control of the territories over the course of a few years.

Former Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced the country's victory over the terror group on Dec. 9, 2017.

Although three years have passed since Daesh was eliminated from the region, its attacks in rural areas of Kirkuk, Mosul, Saladin and Anbar still continue.

READ: Anti-Daesh coalition provides $1m in military aid to Iraq

Categories
IraqMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments