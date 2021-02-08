Anti-Daesh coalition provides $1m in military aid to Iraq

The international coalition fighting Daesh yesterday announced the provision of $1 million in military aid to enhance the Iraqi forces' capabilities in the war against the terror group, Anadolu reported.

The coalition said in a statement that the military aid was delivered to the Iraqi forces on Saturday at the Ain Al-Asad military base in Anbar Province, to the west of the country.

According to the statement, the assistance includes 15 Land Cruisers, weapons as well as basic transport and security equipment which would assist the Iraqi army in carrying out its daily operations against Daesh.

The military aid is part of the training and equipping fund programme at Ain Al-Asad Air Base, it added.

The coalition, which includes about 60 countries led by the United States, has supported the Iraqi forces in their war against Daesh since 2014.

Though the Iraqi government in Baghdad declared victory over Daesh in December 2017, sleeper cells continue to operate across the country. The attacks have raised fears that the group could regroup and recover posing a severe threat to the country once again.

