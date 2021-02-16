Israel confiscates $121,000 'sent from Turkey to Hamas'

The Israeli Defence Ministry announced that it has seized what it says are goods worth $121,000 sent by Hamas members in Turkey to others in the West Bank.

Israel's Channel 7 reported the operation, which took place last month, was the result of a joint investigation by the Israeli Defence Ministry's National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing, the Shin Bet security service and the Customs Authority.

The channel said $121,402 was confiscated from the bank accounts of four individuals and two companies in addition to confiscating several shipping containers and their contents that had been sent from Turkey to the Ashdod Port.

Investigations revealed that the money and goods were being transferred by Hamas through two Turkish companies, Sense Sanitary Company and Tikkno Plus Ic Ve Dis which were jointly owned by Hamas operatives Abdallah Fuqaha, who lives in Turkey, and Ayman Al-Massri, from the Nablus area, the reported added.

"We will continue to be relentless on terror and track down its infrastructure anywhere it exists in Israel or beyond," the channel quoted Defence Minister Benny Gantz as saying.

