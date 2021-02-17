Portuguese / Spanish / English

Magnitude 5.6 quake hits southwest Iran, at least 10 injured

February 17, 2021 at 8:28 pm | Published in: Iran, Middle East, News
Iranians wearing maks against the coronavirus Covid-19 gather outside their buildings after an earthquake was felt in the capital Tehran on 7 May 2020. [AMIR KHOLOUSI/ISNA NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Images]
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck southwest Iran near the town of Sisakht on Wednesday evening and at least 10 people were injured, state television said, Reuters reports.

"People in Sisakht and the town of Yasuj left their homes in panic. Water and electricity have been cut off in Sisakht," a local official in the province of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer Ahmad told the TV. "Rescue teams and ambulances have been dispatched to the area…So far 10 people have been injured."

The state news agency IRNA said the quake, felt in several cities and towns in the region, struck at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) at 10:05 p.m. local time (1835 GMT).

"There are still no reports of fatalities," IRNA said.

Iran is crisscrossed by major geological fault lines and has suffered several devastating earthquakes in recent years.

