Iran border fence to be complete by December: Pakistan

Pakistan said on Saturday that it will have fenced off its volatile border with Iran by the end of this year, a move against terrorism and smuggling, Anadolu Agency reports.

During a visit to the border town Taftan, Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that 40% of the 928 kilometres (576 miles) border has been completed, according to a statement from the Interior Ministry.

The move is aimed at improving the "border management" between the two countries, Ahmed said, adding that it will also improve economy and legal trade between the two neighbours.

Taftan is located some 632 km (392 mi) from Quetta, the capital of southwestern Balochistan.

