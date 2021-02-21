Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Israel destroys Palestinian villages, leaving residents without shelter in snowstorm

February 21, 2021 at 11:34 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Palestinians walk on on a street during a snow storm in the West Bank on 8 January 2015 [Mamoun Wazwaz/ApaImages]
Palestinians walk on on a street during a snow storm in the West Bank on 8 January 2015 [Mamoun Wazwaz/ApaImages]
 February 21, 2021 at 11:34 am

This is the ninth straight night that Harb Abu-Elkbash, a 48-year-old Palestinian Bedouin, will spend under the open sky in freezing temperatures, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Israeli army stormed his village of Homsa al-Baqia, located east of the city of Tubas in the Jordan Valley, 38 miles (61 kilometres) north of Jerusalem, and uprooted his tent and sheepfold.

As a snowstorm descended on Palestine last Wednesday, Israeli soldiers prevented the village's residents from taking refuge in tents.

Since the first time on November 3 last year, Israeli bulldozers have repeatedly razed this village.

The remnants of tents, sheds, portable toilets, and solar panels belonging to the 11 families who call Homsa home can be seen strewn across the farmland.

As villagers like Harb try to rebuild the shelters for themselves and their livestock, the army returns to demolish them again, forcing the hapless community to spend nights roofless.

READ: Israel demolishes Palestinian village for 183rd time

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments